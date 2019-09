× Overturned dump truck on city’s south side close ramp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The clean-up and investigation continues into a Saturday morning accident on the city’s south side where a dump truck overturned on the ramp exiting off eastbound I-465 onto US 31 / East Street.

Police are still investigating the situation, which occurred just before 8:00am.

The ramp remains closed for clean-up and removal of the dump truck.