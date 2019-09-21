× Indianapolis history and authors featured in upcoming C-SPAN programming

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The C-SPAN television network will be visiting the city next week to begin production of their Cities Tour segments on Indianapolis.

In a press release, C-SPAN and its cable partner Spectrum announced plans to record the history and non-fiction literary life of Indianapolis.

C-SPAN said producers will visit various literary and historic sites, interview local historians, non-fiction authors and conduct educational and community outreach around Indianapolis beginning September 22 through September 26.

The segments are part of “C-SPAN Cities Tour is Exploring the American Story,” where the channel travels the country to show the literary life and history of American cities on Book TV (on C-SPAN2) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3) the first and third weekend of each month.

The programs C-SPAN produces in the city will air throughout a special Indianapolis weekend December 21-22, with literary programming on Book TV (on C-SPAN2, Spectrum channels 19, 324, 1324) and history programming on American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Spectrum channels 325 and 1325).

C-SPAN is available in Indianapolis on Spectrum channels 323 and 1323.

For more information, visit the C-SPAN Cities Tour website and follow the program on Twitter @CSPANCities.