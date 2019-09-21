Indiana pounds UConn 38-3

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 21: Stevie Scott III #8 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON,  Ind. – Peyton Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and Stevie Scott ran for 97 yards and a score as Indiana dominated UConn 38-3 Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1) fell behind the Huskies 3-0 after a first quarter field goal following an IU turnover, but the defense dominated the game overall, allowing only 145 total yards and scoring a touchdown on a Cam Jones 44 yard interception return.

Indiana returns to Big Ten play next weekend, traveling to East Lansing to face Michigan State.

