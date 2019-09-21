× Indiana pounds UConn 38-3

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Peyton Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and Stevie Scott ran for 97 yards and a score as Indiana dominated UConn 38-3 Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1) fell behind the Huskies 3-0 after a first quarter field goal following an IU turnover, but the defense dominated the game overall, allowing only 145 total yards and scoring a touchdown on a Cam Jones 44 yard interception return.

Indiana returns to Big Ten play next weekend, traveling to East Lansing to face Michigan State.