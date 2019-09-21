× Fortnite announces Dark Knight crossover in time for ‘Batman Day’

Fortnite’s Batman crossover offering is officially out, just in time for Batman Day.

The massively popular online video game has released a Batman collaboration in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight’s debut in DC Comics.

For players, the collaboration, dubbed “Fortnite X Batman,” means new Batman-themed goodies like skins and weapons, as well as new challenges to complete and rewards to be won.

Tilted Town, one of the areas on the Fortnite map known as a “rift zone,” has been transformed into Gotham City.

Players can outfit their characters with two versions of the classic Batman suit, as well as a sleek version of the Catwoman suit, complete with head goggles.

There are two new weapons: the Batman Grapnel Gun and the Explosive Batarang. The crossover also features six new challenges, including lighting up different bat signals outside of Gotham City, defusing Joker gas canisters found in different locations and dealing damage to new opponents with the Explosive Batarang.

The crossover only lasts until October 6 so fans will need to complete those challenges and snag those goodies before they’re gone forever.