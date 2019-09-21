Firefighters fight early Saturday morning blaze, rural Muncie man arrested for arson

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire early Saturday morning in Delaware County.

Four Delaware County fire departments fought the fire near 9000 West Delaware County Road 500 North after being dispatched at 2:18 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department has charged Joseph Leroy Clock, 62, of rural Muncie with arson.

The fire severely damaged a home that Cook had lived in previously, according to police.

Police said Clock is being held in the Delaware County jail on a $10,000 bond.

