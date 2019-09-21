Fire consumes Columbus house under remodel

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) worked to save a home from a fire that started in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 3:31 a.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call from a passerby reporting a fire at a residence on the 800 block of Rocky Ford Road.

Firefighters from three agencies arrived and reported the home was fully engulfed and a large section roof and wall had collapsed.

CFD said firefighters fought the blaze for around 45 minutes before getting it under control.

The home was vacant and in the process of being remodeled, according to CFD, and no injuries were reported.

Damages to home are estimated at $160,000, resulting in a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.