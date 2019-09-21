Early Saturday morning crash claims the life of one man on city’s northeast side

Posted 9:19 am, September 21, 2019

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, IMPD  officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Binford Blvd on a car reported crashed off the road. Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle into a ditch on the north side of the roadway.

Indianapolis EMS were requested and they found the driver who they pronounced  deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle was driving in the southbound lane when they crossed the median and passed over the northbound lane ultimately crashing into a ditch.

It  is believed that the driver of the vehicle was the only occupant in the vehicle as the investigation continues.

