4 families displaced after discarded cigarette causes apartment fire in Cicero

Posted 9:45 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46PM, September 21, 2019

Photo Gallery

CICERO, Ind. —  Four families have been displaced after a carelessly discarded cigarette set fire to an apartment complex.

According to the Cicero Fire Department, the fire took place in the 200 block of W. Cass Street at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

While firefighters arrived on scene within three minutes, the fire department reported smoke and flames already coming out of the roof at the rear of the building.

Several fire agencies assisted Cicero Fire Department in combating the fire including Jackson Township, Noblesville, Sheridan, Westfield, White River Township, Carmel and City of Tipton.

Two units in the apartment complex are reported as a total loss due to the fire.

No one was injured – civilian or firefighter – as a result of the fire.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

