× Tracking rain; Colts forecast

Rain to the northwest over Central Illinois this morning; very noisy with all that lightning. We’ll get just an isolated shower or two Friday afternoon but rain totals will be minimal and most of the day and area will be dry. Here’s the forecast for rain on Friday afternoon. Nothing widespread or heavy is expected. Rain totals will be less than a tenth of an inch. Today’s temperatures continue with the above average highs as we climb to 87 today. No rain after 6pm so Friday night looks great! Enjoy! There is rain in the forecast on Sunday. Some totals by Monday will be over an inch of much needed rain. The rain will move in after 3pm Sunday with the heaviest and most widespread rain Sunday night. Monday is the first day of Fall and it’ll sure feel like it. Highs will be in the mid 70s with rain wrapping up early.