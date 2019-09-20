Tenants pleading for help, say apartment complex continues to neglect their needs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is spending his 82nd birthday by trying to get a problem at his apartment complex fixed.

We have had several complaints about Lexington Park Apartments come into our newsroom.

Howard Stevenson says he’s tired of trying to get someone to clean up his apartment complex.

Every time he puts in a maintenance request, he says it goes nowhere.

“I have reported it to them about six or seven times. Every time I go they tell me they don’t have enough maintenance people,” Stevenson said.

He’s been trying to get the leak in front of his home cleaned for three months.

“It’s nasty. You smell it. I can’t even sit out front anymore,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson says it’s rare they cut the cut the grass, there are huge potholes, and it’s not unusual to see trash overflowing.

FOX59 News was out here a month ago trying to get Carnilita Hutchinson some help; when part of her ceiling collapsed.

Stevenson wanted to talk to us then.

“I told them you came out last time and I decided to work with them and didn’t talk to you and I didn’t but they don’t seem to care,” Stevenson said.

The Marion County Health Department says this year, up until August 26th 43 complaints have come in. The complaints range from leaks, wet floors, to mold.

The number of complaints at the complex have risen dramatically since 2015.

Stevenson says he feels stuck at a place going downhill.

“It takes money to move and it’s just the two of us. Packing up all this stuff and moving it’s expensive,” Stevenson said.

Reporter Aaron Cantrell once again went to the apartment manager trying to solve Stevenson’s issue, but was told the manager wasn’t available to speak.

“I am at the end of line. I just got to do something. They are just disrespecting me and I need to stop that,” Stevenson said.

We reached out to the owners of Lexington Park Apartments, TEH Realty, but didn’t get a call back again.