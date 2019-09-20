Nike drops Patriots receiver Antonio Brown after 2nd sexual assault allegation

Posted 11:44 am, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, September 20, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nike has dropped New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown.

Shoemaker spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.” The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault. He was already facing accusations of rape by a former trainer.

Through his attorney, Brown has denied the allegations. He declined to answer questions about the accusations in the Patriots locker room Thursday.

Nike’s decision was first reported by the Boston Globe.

The NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Patriots have not commented.

