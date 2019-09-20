Motorcyclist avoids serious injury in early Friday morning crash in Johnson County

Motorcycle accident in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist narrowly escaped serious injuries in an early Friday morning crash on the far eastern side of Johnson County.

Officers from the Shelby County Sheriffs Department say they were called to Rocklane Road just east of Franklin Road around 6:00 a.m. Friday. They found a motorcyclist on the ground when they arrived.

According to police, the motorcyclist had been traveling along Rocklane Road when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Methodist Hospital. The investigation into the incident continues.

