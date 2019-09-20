× Missing Florida teen shown in video tied to chair with rope around neck, police say

DAVIE, Fla.. – The search for a teen missing in Florida intensified after she was seen tied to a chair in a video call, WSVN reports.

Destiny Rose, 16, has been missing since last month. Police say she was last seen at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches, Florida on August 20.

Police recently received a call from Rose’s aunt who told them she got a video call from her niece’s phone. But her niece wasn’t immediately on the other side of the camera when she answered. Instead, she saw a man in his late 20s or early 30s. He had a crew cut and a patch of facial hair on his chin.

The man moved the camera to show Rose. She was tied to a chair with a rope wrapped around her neck and crying. WSVN reports the man told her aunt, “If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her.” He then abruptly ended the call.

Anyone with information is urged to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).