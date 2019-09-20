Jury awards $1.25 million to man injured in bar fight with 2 off-duty IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man hurt in a bar fight with off duty IMPD officers will get more than a million dollars in damages.

Bradford Bohanon was seriously injured during the fight on August 7, 2014.

Officers Michael Reiger and John Serban were both charged but acquitted. Their attorneys argued that they acted in self-defense to diffuse the situation.

Reiger was fired and Serban resigned before his merit board hearing.

A federal jury decided the city was “was deliberately indifferent to a likelihood that its policies would cause off-duty police officers to use unreasonable force while they had alcohol in their blood.” Also, Reiger and Serban’s “use of unreasonable force in violation” of Bohanon’s rights “was in fact caused by the city’s policies.”

For that, Bohanon received $1,241,500 in compensatory damages.

