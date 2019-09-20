Investigation underway on the northwest side after woman found dead in retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a death on the city’s northwest side.

Police said just after 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Kimmeridge Lane after reports of a person inside a retention pond.

EMS and police arrived and found an adult female in the pond.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the case is being handled as a death investigation.

This story will be updated.

