Hot weather for the last weekend of Summer

Posted 3:50 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:04PM, September 20, 2019

The last weekend of Summer is here and it will be a hot one. The average high this time of year is 77 degrees and we will be above average through the weekend. The record high for Saturday is 96 degrees set back in 2010.  So far this year we’ve had 22 days of 90-degree heat and Saturday could be day 23.

We’ve only had 12 dry weekends this year, compared to 25 weekends with measurable precipitation. We’ll have a dry Saturday with scattered thunderstorms  late Sunday through Monday, so the  final weekend of Summer could be another wet one. Half-inch to one-inch rainfall amounts are expected this weekend. Only .01″ of rain has fallen in Indianapolis this month and we could use any rain we get.

This has been a warm month.

This has been a dry month.

We have only had 12 dry weekends this year.

We will have a sunny day for Saturday’s game in Bloomington

 

Expect a high near 90 on Saturday.

The roof will most likely closed for Sunday’s game.

Sunday will be a warm day.

Rain will move into the city late Sunday.

A line of t-storms will develop Sunday evening.

Heavy rain will soak the western half of the state by 10pm.

Heavy rain moves into east central Indiana by Midnight.

Heavy rain is likely through Monday morning.

Fall officially begins next Monday at at 3:50 am.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.