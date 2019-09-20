× Hot weather for the last weekend of Summer

The last weekend of Summer is here and it will be a hot one. The average high this time of year is 77 degrees and we will be above average through the weekend. The record high for Saturday is 96 degrees set back in 2010. So far this year we’ve had 22 days of 90-degree heat and Saturday could be day 23.

We’ve only had 12 dry weekends this year, compared to 25 weekends with measurable precipitation. We’ll have a dry Saturday with scattered thunderstorms late Sunday through Monday, so the final weekend of Summer could be another wet one. Half-inch to one-inch rainfall amounts are expected this weekend. Only .01″ of rain has fallen in Indianapolis this month and we could use any rain we get.

This has been a warm month.

This has been a dry month.

We have only had 12 dry weekends this year.

We will have a sunny day for Saturday’s game in Bloomington

Expect a high near 90 on Saturday.

The roof will most likely closed for Sunday’s game.

Sunday will be a warm day.

Rain will move into the city late Sunday.

A line of t-storms will develop Sunday evening.

Heavy rain will soak the western half of the state by 10pm.

Heavy rain moves into east central Indiana by Midnight.

Heavy rain is likely through Monday morning.

Fall officially begins next Monday at at 3:50 am.