Widow pleads for those responsible for husband’s 2016 murder to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A widow struggling to cope with her husband’s murder in 2016 is pleading with those responsible to come forward.

"It's like death, to me, it's something I think about every day," Latricia Wooden said. "They don't know what they did. That was the love of my life. He's my soul mate."

Wooden and her husband Curtis Wooden just finished a date night, and Latricia was going to bed. Curtis wanted to call a family member and go buy a lottery ticket, an activity the couple enjoyed together.

"We like playing lottery, we love playing lottery," Latricia said.

Wooden still can't believe that was the last time she saw her husband alive.

"I heard a gun shot," Latricia said. "I grabbed my chest, and I fell to the floor. I started calling him, telling him don't come home because somebody's shooting."

The next minutes changed Latricia's life. Police showed up to the 7600 block of Little John Drive on the east side around 10:15 p.m. They found a vehicle crashed into a tree, and the driver was shot to death.

"When they pulled that car out, and my husband ain't getting out and coming home," Wooden said through tears. "It was so hard."

Nearly three years later, Detective Brian Schemenaur, the lead on the case, is still hoping someone will come forward to help police solve this.

"It requires somebody to have the courage and the fortitude to come forward and give that information," Schemenaur said.

If you have any information that could help give closure to Latricia and her family, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-222-TIPS. You can report anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if it leads to a felony arrest.