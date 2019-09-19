× Short IMPD vehicle pursuit ends when suspect vehicle crashes on city’s west side; 3 transported to hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — The driver of a car–believed stolen from Hendricks County–led IMPD on a short pursuit that ended in a water-filled ditch on the city’s west side early Thursday. Three people were injured in the crash. The police officer was unharmed.

It unfolded shortly after midnight when an Indianapolis Metro Police officer spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area of W. 16th St. and Tibbs Ave. A check of the vehicle’s license plate showed it as a stolen car, and when the officer tried to make a stop, the juvenile driver sped off, police said. During a three-mile pursuit, the car failed to make a turn from westbound 10th St. onto Speedway Woods Dr., and crashed into a water-filled ditch.

According to investigators, three people were in the car–two of them juveniles. The juvenile driver fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance away. All three occupants were transported to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Police say the vehicle driver faces possible charges of auto theft, resisting arrest while fleeing in a vehicle, and resisting arrest while fleeing on foot. The other occupants could be facing similar charges.