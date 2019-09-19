No fetal remains found at closed abortion clinic of former South Bend doctor

Posted 12:26 pm, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, September 19, 2019

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer (Photo courtesy of WSBT)

JOLIET, Ill.– A northern Indiana prosecutor says authorities found no fetal remains during a search of a shuttered South Bend abortion clinic once operated by a late abortion doctor whose Illinois property was found to contain more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says police, prosecutors and members of the Indiana attorney general’s office served a search warrant Thursday morning at the former South Bend abortion clinic where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer had performed abortions.

Cotter said during a news conference outside the building that boxes of medical records were found inside, but that “based on what we have seen so far there are no fetal remains here.”

He says a vacant lot was also searched in the northern Indiana city. Cotter says the investigation at those properties is ongoing.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.