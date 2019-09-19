× No fetal remains found at closed abortion clinic of former South Bend doctor

JOLIET, Ill.– A northern Indiana prosecutor says authorities found no fetal remains during a search of a shuttered South Bend abortion clinic once operated by a late abortion doctor whose Illinois property was found to contain more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says police, prosecutors and members of the Indiana attorney general’s office served a search warrant Thursday morning at the former South Bend abortion clinic where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer had performed abortions.

Cotter said during a news conference outside the building that boxes of medical records were found inside, but that “based on what we have seen so far there are no fetal remains here.”

He says a vacant lot was also searched in the northern Indiana city. Cotter says the investigation at those properties is ongoing.