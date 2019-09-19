× Indiana man leads troopers on 140-mph chase, says he didn’t think their cruisers could catch his Acura

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested an Indiana man after they say he led them on a 140-mile per hour chase.

A trooper was sitting stationary on the shoulder of EB I-80/94 when he clocked a 2002 Acura traveling 116 miles per hour in a zone where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

The driver increased his speed as the trooper pulled out to catch up with the Acura.

The Acura sped up to 140 miles per hour, and it began weaving in and out of traffic even though traffic was light. He passed cars on the outside shoulder on two separate occasions.

The driver finally came to stop at Central Avenue and the driver, Dino Lorenzo Gagliano, 20 of Dyer, was taken into custody.

Gagliano said he was worried about his license, but he thought that ISP cruisers had V6 engines. He was surprised when the trooper caught up with him.

Gagliano was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point. He’s charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), reckless driving (class b misdemeanor), driving with a suspended license (infraction), speeding, unsafe lane movement, and failure to signal lane changes.