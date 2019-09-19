Hurricane Jerry gains strength in the Atlantic

Posted 4:16 pm, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, September 19, 2019

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 2:00 pm, the eye of Hurricane Jerry was 435 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Jerry is moving toward the west- northwest near 16 mph. A west-northwest motion at a similar forward speed is expected over the next few days. Jerry could strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with gusts to 90 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 20 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday, pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and be east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday.

Jerry is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with isolated maximum totals of 4 to 6 inches from Barbuda northwest across St. Marteen/Anguilla into Anegada. Jerry is forecast to produce total rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 3 inches across the the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

