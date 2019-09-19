× Heat and humidity building in; rain for weekend

The climate records show that we should be in the mid to upper 70s for highs this time of the year but, in fact, we will be far above that again today. In the whole month so far we’ve only had 4 days where the average temp was actually below what we consider normal. With our next real weather maker not getting through Central Indiana until the second half of the weekend, we aren’t expecting any changes in temps until at least Monday. Wisconsin is getting some not needed rain while we are sitting in a noticeable deficit. We should have had close to two inches of rain so far this month but we’ve had hardly anything at all. Our next chance of rain comes this weekend and is mainly a Sunday event. Right now it looks like that rain will be mainly in the afternoon. Today’s high will be above average and with climbing dew points we’ll feel muggier than we did yesterday. Expect a somewhat more oppressive heat although temperatures will be pretty much a repeat. Also increasingly muggy on Friday! Still looking beautiful in terms of summer weather. The Colts game is on Sunday and we are expecting rain so I anticipate the roof of Lucas Oil will be closed.