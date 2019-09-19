× From music and art festivals to America’s biggest inflatable theme park, there’s something for everyone this weekend

Big Bounce America 2019

Waterman’s Farm Market

The world’s biggest bounce house is coming to Indianapolis this weekend! Big Bounce America 2019 is setting up the biggest, craziest inflatable theme park in the country this Friday-Sunday at Waterman’s Farm Market. You can expect a massive bounce house set-up, complete with slides, climbing towers, basketball hoops, ball pits, confetti blasts, bubbles and more! There will also be live DJs playing the hottest tracks, a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, fun competitions and much more. Individual sessions are available to suit all age groups from toddlers through adults. If you can’t make it this weekend, you have one more chance next weekend to check out the Big Bounce!

Oktoberfest

Carmel City Center

The popular party band Polkaboy is coming to Carmel City Center to celebrate Oktoberfest this Friday, September 20, from 6-10 p.m. Oktoberfest has become an annual celebratory fall event for Carmel residents. Polkaboy– a 14-piece band that plays a variety of music from polka and waltz to classic rock– will perform on the upper deck of Carmel City Center, along Veteran’s Way. Guests are encouraged to enjoy food, entertainment and fall fun with the Palladium and the Center Green serving as a scenic background. This event is free to the public and open to all ages.

Outlaw Music Festival

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Willie Nelson and friends are bringing the Outlaw Music Festival to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville this Friday, September 20th. The festival kicks off at 5 pm and will also feature Robert Plant, Allison Krauss, Katie Pruitt and Jamestown Revival. Tickets start at $37.50

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack, and others. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson decided to take their band of outlaws on the road as a touring festival in both 2017 and 2018. Last year, the Outlaw Tour hosted more than 200,000 fans in amphitheaters and arenas all over the country.

Central Indiana Food Truck Battle

Daredevil Brewing Co.

Central Indiana’s favorite food trucks will battle it out this Friday and Saturday at the Central Indiana Food Truck Battle at Daredevil Brewing in Speedway. Prizes will be awarded to vendors who earn the most votes. Admission and parking is free for attendees. There will also be plenty of entertainment and fun activities, as well as indoor/outdoor seating, bars and restrooms. So far, 29 food trucks are confirmed to be in attendance, offering everything from barbecue to lobster rolls to sweet treats and more!

Art Squared Street Festival

Fountain Square

The Art Squared Street Festival is a one day celebration of art and music taking place this Saturday, September 21, from 11am-6pm in Fountain Square. Art Squared encompasses an Art Fair with over 100 vendor booths, the Masterpiece in a Day competition, art parade and a block party to wrap up the festivities.

Indy Jazz Fest

Various venues around Indianapolis

This weekend, Indy Jazz Fest will wrap up 10 days of the best of international, local and student jazz entertainment. This annual event brings together jazz, food and fun for the whole family! The festival takes place at venues all around town and officially kicked off on September 12th and will wrap up on Saturday, September 21st, with a block party on College Avenue, featuring 12 bands on two stages at Yats restaurant and The Jazz Kitchen.

O’Reilly Auto Parts 4 Wheel Jamboree Nationals

Indiana State Fairgrounds

This Friday through Sunday, the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center will crawl with more than 2,000 4-wheel drive vehicles gathered from across the country at the 38th Annual Fall 4 Wheel Jamboree. The 4 Wheel Jamboree Nationals is a powerhouse off-road weekend where attendees can see all types of custom builds and monster trucks, see the off-road trends, take in the racing action and watch the mud fly! Adult tickets start at $20 at the gate, $10 for kids ages 3-12 years and free for children under 3.

