Fleeing driver in Delaware County exceeded speeds of 120 mph, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. – A driver who tried to get away from police in Delaware County reached speeds of more than 120 mph, police say.

Around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, an Eaton police officer clocked 41-year-old David Randall Abbott II going 77 mph in a 50-mph zone at State Road 3 and Delaware County Road 1000 North.

Police said Abbott didn’t pull over; instead, he accelerated at speeds in excess of 120 mph when the officer activated lights and sirens. Police said Abbott ran through a stoplight at State Road 3 and State Road 28 at a “high rate of speed” while trying to get away.

Sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks at the intersection of State Road 3 and Royerton Road, which Abbott’s truck then drove over. The truck continued going at 100 mph until the “tires began to fall apart,” according to the police report.

With the truck down to its rims, Abbott pulled to the side of the road near the Muncie Bypass and surrendered, police said.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.