Federal investigation into Muncie Police Department underway

Posted 4:54 pm, September 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:02PM, September 19, 2019

File photo of a Muncie police car

MUNCIE, Ind.– The Muncie police chief says his department is at the center of a federal investigation.

Chief Joe Winkle confirmed his department is being subpoenaed, but said he did not know why the department was being investigated or what cases federal officials are looking into.

“I do know there were no names in the subpoena… but there were several videos and we were able to decipher that there was a group of people a few people that they are looking at,” said Winkle.

One person seen in one of the videos is his son Chase Winkle, who became the department’s public information officer earlier this year. Chief Winkle did not elaborate on what else was in those videos.

The FBI and the prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

We’re working to learn more on this developing story.

