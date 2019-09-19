Booming housing market in Westfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. - The housing market is hot right now in Westfield. There is a ton of construction happening all over the city including at the schools.

Wide open spaces are filling up with construction crews. Soon, they will be covered with new homes or condos.

"We have seen an increase in the past five years of people wanting the newer homes," said Justin Steill, a real estate agent with ERA Real Estate Links.

Steill said most of his sales right now are in Westfield. He said buys, especially relocation clients, like the city because of the low cost of living.

According to the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis, the median closing price for a single family home in Westfield was $338,902 in the end of June.

"There is a full game of families and professionals that are relocating to this area," said Steill.

There were 687 building permits in 2016 for single-family homes in Westfield. That number jumped to 895 permits in 2018.

Growth is also happening at Westfield Washington Schools. The district expects roughly 11,000 additional students to move to the area in the next 7 years. So it is trying to prepare for them now.

There are projects at the middle school, intermediate school and high school. Construction and renovations for the middle and intermediate schools should finish by the end of 2019.

Work is expected to be done at the high school a few months later.

"We are one of the fastest growing school districts in the state of Indiana but yet it is so exciting because we have a plan," said Sherry Grate, superintendent of Westfield Washington Schools.