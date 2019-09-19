× 90-degree heat is coming back to central Indiana

Our new season starts in four days. Although we are counting down to fall, warmer air will be in place across central Indiana for the rest of the week. The average high this time of year is 78 degrees and we will be above average through the weekend. The record highs for the next two days are 94 and 96 degrees. So far this year we’ve had 22 days of 90-degree heat. Expect highs near 90 with the heat index in the mid-90s through Friday.

We’ve only had 12 dry weekends this year, compared to 25 weekends with measurable precipitation. We’ll have a chance for rain late Sunday through Monday, so the final weekend of Summer could be another wet one.

Fall officially begins next Monday at at 3:50 am.

We have 4 days with 90-degree highs this month.

The last week of Summer will end with near record heat.

We have had 12 dry weekend this year.

T-storms will develop late Sunday.

Showers will end early Monday.

Fall beings Monday morning.

The Circle City Classic is 9 days away.

We are just two months away from the average date for our first snow.