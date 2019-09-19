× 2 arrested after Kokomo armed robbery, police search for 2 continues

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) has arrested two people, and are searching for two more suspects, after an armed robbery of a residence.

On July 16 around 10:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North Berkley Road in reference to an armed robbery with shots fired.

According to police, initial reports said that three males, armed with firearms, entered the house and stole a cell phone, jewelry, a designer bag, designer footwear and an undetermined amount of money.

Police said no injuries were reported at the time.

During the investigation, police determined four males were involved, and were able to identify two of them.

On August 1, police arrested a 17-year-old male from Kokomo for armed robbery, and Da’Shawn Brown was arrested on September 19 for armed robbery.

KPD has supplied photos and are asking the public to help identify the two other males.

Police say the investigation is still active and anyone with information should contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.