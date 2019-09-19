1 dead, 7 injured after bus carrying country star Josh Turner’s crew crashes

Posted 8:17 am, September 19, 2019, by

Recording artist Josh Turner arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo credit Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images)

SHANDON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner, leaving one dead and seven injured.

Turner and his band were not on the bus.

Two of the passengers are said to have sustained major injuries and five had moderate injuries.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night.

The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.