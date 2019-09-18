× Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the Atlantic

Here’s 11pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

In the Northern Hemisphere hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th. Historically, September has been the busiest month for hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin and so far this has been a busy season. Our tenth, named storm of the season has formed and will soon reach hurricane status. Tropical Storm Jerry will move toward Puerto Rico and the Bahamas this weekend. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with gusts to 75 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

At 11: 00pm the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located 675 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Jerry is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph . A west- northwest motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane on Thursday, with little change in strength anticipated on Friday or Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday and pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday. Jerry is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 3 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.