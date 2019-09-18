× Summer will end with near-record heat

Our new season starts in five days. Although we are counting down to fall, warmer air will be in place across central Indiana for the rest of the week. The average high this time of year is 78 degrees and we will be above average all week long. The record highs for the next three days are 93, 94 and 96 degrees respectively. So far this year we’ve had 22 days of 90-degree heat. Expect highs near 90 with the heat index in the mid-90s through Saturday.

We’ve only had 12 dry weekends this year, compared to 25 weekends with measurable precipitation. We’ll have a chance for rain late Sunday through Monday, so the final weekend of Summer could be another wet one.

Fall officially begins next Monday at at 3:50 am.

This has been a warm month so far.

We have had 22 days of 90-degree temperatures.

We’ll have near record heat this week.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Abnormally dry conditions exist across most the state.

This has been a dry month so far.

A few t-storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

Rain is likely through Monday morning.

Rain will taper off late Monday.

Fall starts Monday.