‘Stranger Things’-style sweatshirt officially launched by Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University has officially announced the release of a replica shirt based on a design featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The university worked with CLC, its exclusive trademark licensing agent, to create the special-edition shirt that appeared on the hit streaming series.

Plans for producing the vintage top have been in the works since the third season of the show premiered on the 4th of July.

On September 10, CBS4 broke the news that pre-orders would begin this week on our Full Steam Ahead Podcast that covers all things Purdue.

According to a release from Purdue, a character on the show wore a light blue, 80’s-style, short-sleeve Purdue sweatshirt that created a buzz on social media, resulting in Boilermakers clamoring for one of their own.

“After much anticipation from Boilermaker fans, we are so excited to finally be able to offer the Purdue branded shirt that was featured on Stranger Things,” said Erika Austin, Purdue’s manager of trademarks and licensing.

Austin’s department worked with CLC and Purdue licensee, Venley, to recreate the shirt that features a vintage Purdue Pete logo on the left sleeve and “Purdue” in gold across the chest as it appeared in the series.

“Venley did a remarkable job replicating the shirt from scratch. We appreciate their efforts in developing this special product for our fans,” said Austin.

The Ladies Purdue Crew Short Sleeve Sweatshirt will be carried at the Purdue Team Store locations in the Purdue Memorial Union and Ross-Ade Stadium, and online at purdueteamstore.com.

Austin added that the Stranger Things-style shirt is currently only available as a ladies short-sleeve sweatshirt.

“We wanted it to be a true replica of what it was on the show. We will consider developing a men’s cut if we get enough interest,” said Austin.

Pre-orders began Wednesday, September 18 at noon at the Purdue Team Store and will be available at campus retail locations by September 28.

