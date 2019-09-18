Still above average; tracking next rain chance

Bus stop forecast looks great on this Wednesday! Comfortably cool for the morning, just coming around to 80 for lunchtime, and pleasantly warm by the bus ride home. No concerns for after school activities. It'll be warm but not oppressively hot. We're quite a bit below the average accumulated rainfall for the month of September. We certainly could use the rain we're expecting for this weekend. In fact, we could get up to an inch of rain in many spots in Central Indiana this weekend. I know a lot of plants and lawns will be very grateful. Only five days left until Fall begins! Until then though, it will certainly feel like summer! Staying above average through the weekend. Dress for summer today. It's a touch on the cool side this morning but we'll heat up to summer like heat by this afternoon, highs will be in the mid 80s again. The dew point tells us how much moisture is in the air and if it's above 60, it's feeling muggy. We're right along that border and I do think we'll be an overall comfortable heat today rather than oppressive. Enjoy! It really does look like a lovely afternoon with tons of sunshine and highs above average. Scattered rain is expected this weekend so we'll have to watch that forecast as we do have a Colts game!
