Remains found in Montgomery County are those of missing Crawfordsville man, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – Human remains found in Montgomery County in July are those of a missing Crawsfordsville man.

According to the Crawfordsville Police Department, DNA results confirmed the remains belonged to James “Jimmy” Frank Popp.

The 41-year-old was reported missing in June. His family last heard from him on June 7. Family members believed he was heading to Indianapolis.

Detectives said Popp’s remains were discussed in a rural area in the southwestern part of Montgomery County on July 18.

The cause of Popp’s death remains undetermined, but Crawsfordsville police aren’t ruling out foul play. They’re asking the public—especially anyone who may have seen Popp—to contact them.