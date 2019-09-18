Colts waive QB Chad Kelly; return to practice squad possible

Posted 4:57 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, September 18, 2019

Chad Kelly #6 of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts waived quarterback Chad Kelly Wednesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of his brief career with the team.

The team is expected add Kelly to its practice squad if he clears waivers.

Kelly spent the first two weeks of the season on the reserve/suspended list, and was eligible to be activated Monday. The team had 48 hours to determine how to handle his situation. When it wasn’t willing to add him to the 53-player active roster, waiving him was the next option.

Kelly, 25, signed with the Colts May 20 and excelled during the preseason. He completed 54-of-73 passes (74 percent) for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 10 times for 107 yards and two TDs.

Any chance Kelly had of serving as Jacoby Brissett’s backup once Andrew Luck retired evaporated when the Colts signed veteran Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract.

Players on the practice squad earn a minimum of $8,000 per week, although teams are allowed to pay more than that.

