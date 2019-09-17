Police arrest Farmland man accused of arson

Posted 12:34 pm, September 17, 2019, by

Charles McQuitty

FARMLAND, Ind.– Authorities in Randolph County arrested a Farmland man accused of arson.

On Sept. 16 just after midnight, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Lone Oak Drive. After the fire was extinguished, Fire Chief Joe Bertram determined the fire was suspicious and called on the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office to investigate.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department had reportedly gotten information about the owner was considering burning the house down in an attempt to collect insurance money to pay off debts.

Charles McQuitty, 67, was interviewed by police later that day and allegedly admitted to starting the fire.

He was arrested on one count of arson, a level 4 felony. He was booked into the Randolph County Jail and later bonded out.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.