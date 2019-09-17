× Police arrest Farmland man accused of arson

FARMLAND, Ind.– Authorities in Randolph County arrested a Farmland man accused of arson.

On Sept. 16 just after midnight, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Lone Oak Drive. After the fire was extinguished, Fire Chief Joe Bertram determined the fire was suspicious and called on the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office to investigate.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department had reportedly gotten information about the owner was considering burning the house down in an attempt to collect insurance money to pay off debts.

Charles McQuitty, 67, was interviewed by police later that day and allegedly admitted to starting the fire.

He was arrested on one count of arson, a level 4 felony. He was booked into the Randolph County Jail and later bonded out.