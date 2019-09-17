Taking a closer look at how much you spend, and save. Mike Reeves from Strategic Wealth Designers joins us now to talk about personal finance audits. First off, how do you do it?
Personal finance audit
-
New law could send President Trump’s state tax returns to Congress
-
Here’s how to claim your money from the Equifax data breach that impacted millions of Hoosiers
-
State finds Indianapolis Housing Agency’s accounting in disarray
-
House Democrats file lawsuit in effort to access Trump’s tax returns
-
IHA works to avoid tax foreclosure of 2 public housing properties
-
-
City in California experiments with universal basic income
-
680 arrested in Mississippi raids, considered largest US immigration sting in a decade
-
New body fat index
-
Concerned mom demands answers after closure emails from Indiana Virtual School
-
Experts concerned over trendy FaceApp run by Russian developers
-
-
Charters revoked for 2 online Indiana schools; resources available for affected students
-
State Board of Education discusses investigation into two Indiana virtual schools: ‘How did we miss this?’
-
USA Diving moving headquarters from Indianapolis to Colorado