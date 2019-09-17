North Vernon police arrest 3 students for school threats in 1 week

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department made three arrests after investigating three school-related threats last week.

Police said a sixth grader made a vague broad threat to the school body referencing prior school shootings on a social media site on September 10. The student was arrested and removed from the school.

On the same day, a ninth grader made a specific threat to two other students while in a classroom. That student was also arrested and removed from the school.

On September 16, police say an eleventh grader announced a vague broad threat which was overheard by other students. Police arrested that student as well.

The lead investigator for all three incidents was the department’s school resource officer.

