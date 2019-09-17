× Man who killed Colts player, Uber driver in crash gets additional time in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man convicted of killing an Indianapolis Colts player and his Uber driver during a drunk-driving crash in 2018 will spend time in federal prison as well.

Manuel Orrego-Savala was sentenced to 16 years on state charges in the crash that killed linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffery Monroe. This week, a federal judge sentenced him to an additional 42 months (3.5 years) for illegally reentering the U.S. after being deported. Orrego-Savala had pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Orrego-Savala was in the country illegally after having been deported twice before.

On Feb. 4, 2018, Orrego-Savala was driving a pickup truck on westbound I-70 when he hit the two men, who were standing at the side of the road after Jackson became sick. Orrego-Savala’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

The 42-month sentence will be served consecutively to his 16-year state sentence, according to U.S. District Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson. He’d previously pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle. The judge gave him the maximum sentence.

Orrego-Savala is originally from Guatemala. He was deported from the U.S. in 2007 after being convicted on drug charges. He came back to the U.S. in May 2009 before being deported a second time. Federal prosecutors said he illegally reentered the U.S. yet again.

“Mr. Orrego-Savala re-entered the country illegally for the second time before he put the public safety of Indianapolis at risk and took the lives of two innocent men on February 4, 2018,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. “This prosecution represents our office’s commitment to charging aliens that illegally reenter the country, especially if they are a risk to public safety or there is a criminal history present.”