Man dies after being badly burned, homicide investigation underway

Trevor Shaw

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a man who was badly burned in a house fire on the west side last month died, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The fire was reported on Aug. 22 around 4:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of Beasley Drive. The victim ran to a nearby gas station at 38th and Georgetown Road for help.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but died on Sept. 11. He was identified as 23-year-old Trevor Shaw.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the home was vacant, and they believe the fire was intentionally set. They were able to speak with Shaw at the scene briefly before he was taken to the hospital.

The official cause of the fire hasn’t been released and arson detectives are still investigating.

Shaw’s mother said their family has surveillance video showing Shaw reluctantly entering an SUV at his north side apartment. They also claim to have video of three men busting through his door two days prior. That video hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

