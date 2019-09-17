× ISP traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to search warrants, drug arrests

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) made two drug-related arrests after a traffic stop in Lawrence County lead to multiple search warrants.

Just after midnight on September 11, ISP pulled over a 2019 Dodge Journey along Avoca-Eureka Road for speeding.

Police said the driver was identified as Zachary M. Wood, 42, of Williams, Indiana.

According to police, Wood’s license was suspended and officers found around 6 grams of methamphetamine while inventorying the vehicle for impound.

Wood was not arrested at the time pending further investigation, police said.

On the morning of September 12, officers went to Wood’s home where evidence showed there were people inside the residence, but no one would answer the door.

While officers obtained a warrant for Wood’s residence, ISP spoke to the occupant of an apartment on a detached garage on the same property while awaiting the warrant.

Police obtained a warrant for the separate garage and apartment after detecting an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

When ISP had the warrant for Wood, they entered the residence and found him with two other occupants.

Police said officers noticed a smell of burnt marijuana in the home and obtained another warrant while Wood was being placed into custody.

Marijuana, syringes, and drug paraphernalia were discovered and evidence that Wood was dealing methamphetamine.

A police search of the separate garage and apartment yielded a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as a marijuana grow operation.

According to police, 15 marijuana plants were found drying while hanging from the ceiling in the garage.

Wood was arrested, jailed and charged with felony possession and dealing methamphetamine.

David W. Henderson, 40, of of Williams was cited cultivating and possession of marijuana and released.

ISP submitted a case report to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office for review and more arrests or charges are possible.