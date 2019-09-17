Infant death in Franklin being investigated by state police

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives are investigating the death of an eight-week-old infant in Franklin.

According to police, the infant was dropped off at a babysitter early Tuesday morning in Pennington Trailer Park.

ISP said officers from the Franklin Police Department (FPD) were dispatched to the residence for a medical emergency around 10:51 a.m.

FPD arrived and immediately attempted life saving measures.

Police said the infant was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow in Johnson County.

The incident is being treated as a death investigation and the immediate family has been notified, but the identity is still being withheld to notify extended family.

This story will be updated.

