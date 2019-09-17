Health officials: Deadly mosquito-borne virus found in Indiana

Posted 8:36 am, September 17, 2019, by

GOSHEN, Ind. — Public health officials say a rare mosquito-borne virus that has caused deaths in other states has been detected in some insects and animals in northern Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health says eastern equine encephalitis has been found in three horses and a cluster of mosquitoes in Elkhart County.

No Indiana residents have been diagnosed with the virus. The virus can cause brain infections.

This year several people have been sickened with the illness. Deaths have been reported in Michigan, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Health officials say the best way to guard against mosquito bites is to wear repellent with DEET and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, particularly at dusk when mosquitoes are most likely to bite.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.