× Police issue Silver Alert for 20-year-old Rochester woman

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Indiana State Police for a 20-year-old Rochester woman.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Logann Renee Hatfield, 20, of Rochester, Indiana.

Hatfield is described as 5′ 5″, 110 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has “Brianna” and a rose tattoo on her left ankle and “an alien” on her right shoulder.

According to police, Hatfield is believed to be driving a red 2003 Ford Focus with a broken rear windshield covered with plexi glass and duct tape with Indiana license plate number 787YGH.

Police say Logann is missing from Rochester, which is 105 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Logann Renee Hatfield, contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-419-2819 or 911.