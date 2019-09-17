Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 21 – Artificial Intelligence and Humor

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dr. Julia Rayz, Associate Professor and Assistant Department Head in the Department of Computer and Information Technology at Purdue University, has been researching artificial intelligence and human interaction for more than fifteen years.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Dr. Rayz shares with CBS4’s Adam Bartels about her research on artificial intelligence and humor, how computers understand humor, benefits of the research, the hurdles her research faces in bringing AI and human interaction closer together, and more.

