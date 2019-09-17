× Foggy morning for some; all get heat later

Foggy start for Bloomington this morning and increasingly fogy across the area. This could slow your AM drive a bit. Be cautious as kids head out to the bus stop. The heat returns again today! Highs should manage to again climb into the upper 80s and the average high this time of the year is actually just in the upper 70s. Fall officially starts early Monday! Comfortable in the mid to upper 60s today with noontime temps in the upper 70s. We’ll be in the 80s then all afternoon. Partially cloudy but no rain expected. Looking at the climate records show us that we should have had 1.75″ of rain so far in September while we’ve only had a hundredth of rain at all. No rain expected all the way through Friday but we do have hope for some rain this weekend. Comfortable temps tonight so if you want you can open up the windows and let in some fresh air. Comfortably cool Wednesday morning with a beautiful afternoon in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and no rain. Optimistically forecasting some rain this weekend, especially Sunday.