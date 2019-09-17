× Expect warmer temperatures for the rest of the week

Warmer air will be in place across central Indiana for the rest of the week. Expect the afternoon high temperature to be near 90 degrees, but the humidity won’t as oppressive as last week. So far this year we’ve had 22 days of 90-degree heat and the final week of Summer will be hot and dry. The average high this time of year is 78 degrees and we will be above average all week long. Expect highs near 90 with the heat index in the mid-90s through Saturday.

We’ve only had 12 dry weekends this year, compared to 25 weekends with measurable precipitation. We’ll have a chance for rain late Saturday through Sunday, so the final weekend of Summer will be another wet one. Fall officially begins next Monday at at 3:50 am.

So far this month has been dry.

Expect a sunny day at the bus stop Wednesday.

Imelda will bring soaking rain to Texas this week.

