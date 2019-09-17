× Colts work out kickers, just in case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frank Reich’s unwavering support for struggling kicker Adam Vinatieri didn’t keep Chris Ballard from preparing just in case Plan B is necessary.

The Indianapolis Colts’ general manager worked out six kickers Tuesday: Elliott Fry, Cole Hedlund, Greg Joseph, Younghoe Koo, Chase McLaughlin and Cody Parkey.

Monday, Reich reiterated his support for Vinatieri, who has missed five kicks in the first two games: three PATs along with 46- and 29-yard field goal attempts.

“I just want to make this clear: Adam is our kicker,’’ he said.

When asked if the Colts would bring in any kickers for a workout this week, Reich deferred to Ballard.

“Chris handles that,’’ he said. “To be honest with you, when we get in-season, Chris and I have this understanding. I am focused on the next opponent. As far as who we bring in to work out, Chris handles all of that.’’

A look at the kickers brought in:

Cole Hedlund: Signed with Colts as undrafted rookie out of North Texas in May. Waived when rosters were cut 53 after converting 6-of-8 field goal attempts and going 3-for-3 on PATs. He hit 42-, 44-, 25-, 41-, 30- and 36-yard attempts and missed from 51 and 45 yards.

Signed with Colts as undrafted rookie out of North Texas in May. Waived when rosters were cut 53 after converting 6-of-8 field goal attempts and going 3-for-3 on PATs. He hit 42-, 44-, 25-, 41-, 30- and 36-yard attempts and missed from 51 and 45 yards. Cody Parkey: Has appeared in 65 games over the past five seasons. Was with the Chicago Bears in 2018, but struggled from start to finish. Hit just 23-of-30 field goal attempts during the regular season and suffered a “double-doink’’ miss on a 43-yarder that resulted in the Bears dropping a 16-15 playoff decision to the Eagles. Entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted rookie with the Colts, who eventually traded him to Philadelphia. Earned a Pro Bowl spot in ’14 with the Eagles on the strength of 32-of-36 field-goal kicking with a long of 54. For his career has converted 99-of-118 field-goal attempts (83.9 percent) and 149-of-156 PATs.

Has appeared in 65 games over the past five seasons. Was with the Chicago Bears in 2018, but struggled from start to finish. Hit just 23-of-30 field goal attempts during the regular season and suffered a “double-doink’’ miss on a 43-yarder that resulted in the Bears dropping a 16-15 playoff decision to the Eagles. Entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted rookie with the Colts, who eventually traded him to Philadelphia. Earned a Pro Bowl spot in ’14 with the Eagles on the strength of 32-of-36 field-goal kicking with a long of 54. For his career has converted 99-of-118 field-goal attempts (83.9 percent) and 149-of-156 PATs. Greg Joseph: Handled kicking duties for Cleveland Browns last season. Hit 17-of-20 field-goal attempts and 25-of-29 PATs. His 37-yarder in overtime lifted the Browns over the Baltimore Ravens.

Handled kicking duties for Cleveland Browns last season. Hit 17-of-20 field-goal attempts and 25-of-29 PATs. His 37-yarder in overtime lifted the Browns over the Baltimore Ravens. Younghoe Koo: Appeared in four games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. Converted 3-of-6 field goals and was 9-for-9 on PATs.

Appeared in four games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. Converted 3-of-6 field goals and was 9-for-9 on PATs. Elliott Fry: Lost the kicking competition to Eddy Pineiro with the Chicago Bears. Left South Carolina as the school’s all-time scoring leader and kicked for the Orlando Apollos of the defunct AAF. Hit all 14 of his field goal attempts with the Apollos.

Lost the kicking competition to Eddy Pineiro with the Chicago Bears. Left South Carolina as the school’s all-time scoring leader and kicked for the Orlando Apollos of the defunct AAF. Hit all 14 of his field goal attempts with the Apollos. Chase McLaughlin: Signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie out of Illinois and briefly was on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. At Illinois, hit 44-of-59 field-goal attempts and all 79 PATs.

