× Cass County judge becomes pinned under car, dies

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A Cass County judge died after becoming pinned under a car Monday night.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the 8000 block of County Road 500 East around 8:30 p.m.

Richard Maughmer, 65, had become trapped under a car in a barn at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene; police believe he was working on the car before it fell on him. Maughmer was the presiding judge in Cass County Superior II Court.

The Indiana Supreme Court called Maughmer’s death a “tragic accident” and described him as a dedicated public servant. Maughmer was elected to office in 2001.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush knew Maughmer for more than three decades and called him one of the finest judges she’s ever known.

“He was a wonderful person, and he served his state and his country well,” Rush said in a statement. “As chair of the Judicial Administration Committee, he led the entire judicial branch in a time and efficiency study. He worked with professionalism and enthusiasm to help us consider how to improve the administration of justice. The judicial branch shares in the grief of Judge Maughmer’s family, including his wife Vicki and their children.”

Maughmer earned his undergraduate and law degree from the University of Nebraska. He later established a small practice in Logansport and became Cass County prosecutor. He was also in the Air Force Reserve and was later recalled to active duty in the War on Terror.

He completed Judicial College in 2008 and attended the graduate program for Indiana judges in 2011 and 2012.

He also served on the following committees:

Board of Directors of the Judicial Conference of Indiana (at large member 2016-2018)

Judicial Administration Committee (appointed 2010, chair since 2013)

Member of the Ethics & Professionalism Committee (2001-2007)

Member of the Indiana Judges Association Board of Managers

Recently appointed to the Indiana Judges Association Civil Instructions Committee

The Office of Judicial Administration is working with Cass County judges to make a pro tem appointment so the business of the court can continue.