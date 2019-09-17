Bizarre arson incident caught on camera on Indy’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Authorities are searching for a man seen on video pouring some sort of fire accelerant along a two-block area and trying to start a fire on the west side.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Lyons Avenue in Mars Hill on Tuesday for what was reported as a small hazmat spill. When crews arrived, they found a small fire burning along the road and quickly extinguished it.

The Wayne Township Fire Department (WTFD) says someone poured an unidentified accelerant about two blocks along the road, north on Lyons Avenue and east across Ironton Street up to Rybolt Avenue. The suspect was captured on camera doing this and can be seen lighting it on fire.

The suspect wasn't on the scene when crews arrived, but WTFD says the suspect returned to the scene and tried to re-light the liquid while he was in full view of firefighters.

They chased him, but the suspect fled the area in a light-colored, 4-door sedan.

There were no injuries or property damage in this incident, and the suspect's motive is not known.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or call the Wayne Township Fire Department at 317-246-6200.